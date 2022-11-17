Jury begins deliberations in King copyright infringement trial

SIOUX CITY — It's not right, or legal, for Steve King, his campaign or anyone else to take a photo off the internet, no matter how many times it's been seen worldwide, and use it in a fundraising ad, the lawyer for the "Success Kid's" mother told jurors Thursday.

When King's campaign used Sam Griner's image in the ad in January 2020 without Laney Griner's permission, her attorney, Stephen Doniger said, they infringed on her copyright.

"Steve King and King for Congress used my client's photograph with her son's likeness for commercial purposes. Please award damages and send a message that this is not OK," Doniger said in his closing arguments to the jurors who will decide Griner's copyright infringement lawsuit against King and his campaign. Sam Griner also has sued for unauthorized use of the image.

The jurors left the Sioux City federal courtroom at 11:40 a.m. to begin deliberations. They could award up to $150,000 in damages if they find King and his campaign willfully infringed on her copyright.

The campaign was using the photo how countless people had used it for nearly a decade, as an internet meme to grab people's attention through the photo of a defiant-looking toddler with his fist raised up near his face. It was a use no different from millions of others that Griner has seen through the years and not had any problem with, King's attorney, Michael Blankenship said in his closing statement.

"They used it exactly the same way the rest of the world was using it billions and billions of times," Blankenship said.

Why take legal action against King, Blankenship asked. Instead of letting King's use go by as all the others, Griner saw an opportunity.

"The answer is this is a marketing campaign. This is an attempt to revive a dying brand," Blankenship said of the photo that has attracted little to no licensing opportunities in recent years compared to 2013 and 2014.

"Brands fade, and that's what happened here, but they're trying to get you to pay them what they made in the heyday," Blankenship said.

Laney Griner took the photo in 2007 on a beach near the family's Jacksonville, Florida, home and, after it became a popular internet meme to signify success or achievement, becoming known as Success Kid, copyrighted the photo in 2012 to control its usage and stop unauthorized and commercial uses. She testified she has no problem if the photo is used in fun, uplifting ways, but generally draws the line if people are using it to make money.

A fundraising appeal using the Success Kid meme was posted on WinRed.com and projected onto King's Facebook and campaign pages on Jan. 27, 2020, when King was in the midst of an unsuccessful run for re-election to the House to represent Iowa's Fourth District. When Griner learned of the ad, she directed her lawyer to send a cease and desist letter demanding the photo be removed, that King and the campaign issue an apology and contact them to discuss compensation for unlawfully using the image.

The photo was taken down within hours and an apology posted online, but by then it had become a national story that King testified he believed was a political operation against him. King also said he'd never seen the photo before it was posted.

His campaign never contacted Griner to discuss compensation, leading to the lawsuit.

"This case is not so much about the money. It's about the protection of their property rights," Doniger said.

The ad was posted by independent contractor Michael Stevens, a former King staffer who previously managed King's Facebook page. Someone involved in advertising knows license is needed to use photos, Doniger said. The campaign also had no policies about use of third-party content, as King confirmed when he testified. Stevens and the campaign act as agents of King, making him personally liable, and he's vicariously liable because he had a direct financial interest in the photo's use, Doniger said.

"I think there's some reckless conduct here, and you can find this was copyright infringement," he said.

Blankenship said Griner had abandoned the copyright by not taking action against numerous people who have used it in recent years, Blankenship said, and King's use had no harm on the photo's potential market value because there isn't one.

For more than two hours during trial, Blankenship showed jurors screenshots of uses of the Success Kid that didn't prompt legal action from Griner. Because she wasn't getting licensing opportunities anymore, Blankenship said, Griner welcomed any publicity the meme generated in hopes it might lead to marketing deals. Or, with the Success Kid market dried up, she'd threaten legal action in hopes of reaching settlements like the $25,000 she received from a bank in Fiji that had used the photo without her permission.

"They hoped that Steve King would do that too, but guess what? Not happening," Blankenship said. "The business model is suing people or threatening to sue people to get checks."