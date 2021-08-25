Jury begins deliberations in Landrum murder case

"He was scared," Oyadare said. "It's sad this incident led to this tragic outcome, but it was never the intent of Mr. Landrum to go over and kill this man."

Landrum, 55, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court of first-degree murder, attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury. He is accused of partying with Adem and Drappeaux in the apartment that night and then leaving with Adem. He returned shortly and became upset, claiming his cell phone was missing, though Bockenstedt pointed out Drappeaux's testimony that she had given it to him before he left.

Evidence showed that Drappeaux, 43, was stabbed five times, suffering a punctured lung that required surgery. Adem, 37, was stabbed 24 times in the back, chest, arms and face, meeting the definition of malice needed for a murder conviction, Bockenstedt said.

"If you're stabbing someone with a knife, you've got some anger," said Bockenstedt, adding that the only evidence of self-defense came from Landrum's own testimony.

Oyadare showed jurors a photo of a cut to Landrum's left hand, an injury that a pathologist testified was a "classic example" of a defensive wound. Landrum was not acting with malice when he stabbed Drappeaux and Adem. Instead, his actions were justified in defending himself.