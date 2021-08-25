Jury begins deliberations in Landrum murder case

SIOUX CITY -- The prosecution and defense both agree that Michael Landrum fatally stabbed another Sioux City man and injured a woman.
During their closing arguments Wednesday, attorneys disagreed on the motive behind the incident.
Assistant Woodbury County Drew Bockenstedt said evidence and witness testimony proved that Landrum was upset with Natasha Drappeaux for rebuffing his sexual advances at her apartment, went home and returned to the woman's home with a knife. Drappeaux was stabbed five times with a steak knife before her boyfriend, Salahadin Adem, intervened and was stabbed 24 times outside the building at 2103 Nebraska St. before Landrum left the scene.
"The evidence is clear that the defendant brutally murdered Salahadin Adem and went there to murder Natasha Drappeaux," Bockenstedt said.
The state proved no such thing, public defender Billy Oyadare said. Landrum testified himself Tuesday that he had become tired of Drappeaux "mooching" off of him and didn't want her using the shower in his home anymore. When he went to the apartment she shared with Adem and asked that only Adem come to him for help in the future, Drappeaux became furious, grabbed a knife from her kitchen and attacked him.
Oyadare said Landrum took the knife from Drappeaux and stabbed the pair in self-defense.
"He was scared," Oyadare said. "It's sad this incident led to this tragic outcome, but it was never the intent of Mr. Landrum to go over and kill this man."
Landrum, 55, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court of first-degree murder, attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury. He is accused of partying with Adem and Drappeaux in the apartment that night and then leaving with Adem. He returned shortly and became upset, claiming his cell phone was missing, though Bockenstedt pointed out Drappeaux's testimony that she had given it to him before he left.
Evidence showed that Drappeaux, 43, was stabbed five times, suffering a punctured lung that required surgery. Adem, 37, was stabbed 24 times in the back, chest, arms and face, meeting the definition of malice needed for a murder conviction, Bockenstedt said.
"If you're stabbing someone with a knife, you've got some anger," said Bockenstedt, adding that the only evidence of self-defense came from Landrum's own testimony.
Oyadare showed jurors a photo of a cut to Landrum's left hand, an injury that a pathologist testified was a "classic example" of a defensive wound. Landrum was not acting with malice when he stabbed Drappeaux and Adem. Instead, his actions were justified in defending himself.
"This was not, by any stretch of the imagination, a murder case. There is no malice," Oyadare said of Landrum, who testified that he had helped the couple out numerous times by giving them rides and buying groceries for them.
"He's naturally a kind man," Oyadare said.
Landrum was arrested about 90 minutes after the stabbing while walking in the 2400 block of Nebraska Street.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Landrum would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Attempted murder carries a prison sentence of 25 years, and willful injury is punishable by a 10-year prison sentence.
Jurors have the option of finding him guilty of lesser offenses, including second-degree murder, manslaughter and assault.