Jury begins deliberations in Surber murder case

"This has been compared to a movie," O'Brien said to the jury. "This is the end of the movie. You've seen all the evidence. Though you've seen one big plot twist, it shouldn't alter how you view the evidence. The evidence shows that on Nov. 1, 2016, Andres Surber went to Kraig Kubik's house and killed him, that he did it premeditatively and with malice, that there was no self-defense."

Surber testified that he had gone to Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, trailer to air up a flat tire on a broken-down Dodge Charger he had sold to Kubik. Surber said Kubik had not paid for the car, so Surber intended to repossess it. He planned to fix the tire, then return the following morning with a trailer to haul it away.

Surveillance video from Kubik's home showed Surber and Galvan-Hernandez arrive and enter the trailer. Kubik walked out in front of them shortly after their arrival. Within a minute he was dead, shot behind the left ear just out of range of the surveillance camera's view.

Surber testified that Kubik had pulled a gun on him and he was able to wrest it from him and shoot him. Surber said Kubik had threatened him in the past and always acted in a cocky manner toward him.