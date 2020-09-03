Jury begins deliberations in Surber murder case

DAKOTA CITY -- For more than five days, the 12 jurors hearing the Andres Surber murder trial saw more than a hundred pieces of evidence and heard from more than a dozen witnesses.
Late Thursday afternoon, the challenging part of their duty began. Shortly after 4 p.m., the two women and 10 men entered a room on the second floor of the Dakota County Courthouse to determine whether Surber is guilty of shooting Kraig Kubik on Nov. 1, 2016, and dismembering the body.
If jurors don't reach a verdict by 9 p.m., they will be sequestered in a hotel and resume deliberations Friday morning.
Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
In their closing arguments, both the prosecuting and defense attorneys asked jurors to use their common sense to determine which facts they had heard made sense and which ones didn't.
Naturally, they had differing opinions on which facts were the sensible ones.
The facts in question changed Wednesday after Surber testified in his own defense, said Corey O'Brien, an assistant Nebraska Attorney General appointed to serve as a special deputy Dakota County Attorney.
"This has been compared to a movie," O'Brien said to the jury. "This is the end of the movie. You've seen all the evidence. Though you've seen one big plot twist, it shouldn't alter how you view the evidence. The evidence shows that on Nov. 1, 2016, Andres Surber went to Kraig Kubik's house and killed him, that he did it premeditatively and with malice, that there was no self-defense."
Surber testified that he had gone to Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, trailer to air up a flat tire on a broken-down Dodge Charger he had sold to Kubik. Surber said Kubik had not paid for the car, so Surber intended to repossess it. He planned to fix the tire, then return the following morning with a trailer to haul it away.
Surveillance video from Kubik's home showed Surber and Galvan-Hernandez arrive and enter the trailer. Kubik walked out in front of them shortly after their arrival. Within a minute he was dead, shot behind the left ear just out of range of the surveillance camera's view.
Surber testified that Kubik had pulled a gun on him and he was able to wrest it from him and shoot him. Surber said Kubik had threatened him in the past and always acted in a cocky manner toward him.
"There is ample evidence in this case to show that what happened to Mr. Kubik was an act of self-defense. There's not a lot of evidence to show this was premeditated. At best this is a case of self-defense. At worst, a case of manslaughter," said Surber's attorney, Todd Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy.
If it were self-defense, why cut up Kubik's body, disposing of the torso, intestines, an arm and a leg in a culvert near a vacant farm miles away? O'Brien said. Why leave the right arm and leg in the trunk of his Impala parked at that farm, where they could be easily found by investigators? O'Brien said Surber claimed to want to turn himself in, yet he said he burned Kubik's clothes and threw the gun over a bridge into a creek and won't say where.
"Are these the words and acts of a man who just killed a man in self-defense?" O'Brien said.
Investigators found no evidence in Kubik's trailer that he owned a gun, and witnesses testified he didn't have one, O'Brien said. Surber's then-girlfriend, Dayana Galvan testified that he bought a 9mm revolver at his cousin's house in Sioux City months earlier and carried it with him everywhere. Surber said the only gun he owned was a BB gun. Jurors must judge the credibility of Surber's testimony, O'Brien said.
"Ladies and gentlemen, don't abandon your common sense, and evaluate the reasonableness of his statements when he tells you he acted in self-defense," he said.
Lancaster said that maybe Surber's actions after Kubik was shot wouldn't make sense to them.
"It makes sense to Mr. Surber," he said.
What doesn't make sense, Lancaster says, is if Surber went to Kubik's home with plans to kill him, why did he leave Kubik's boots and socks at the crime scene rather than pick them up to cover his tracks? Why not hide the Impala so investigators couldn't find the arm and leg?
Surber's erratic decisions prove that he shot Kubik unexpectedly.
"He didn't know what to do," Lancaster said. "There's a lot of things in this case we just can't explain. People don't always act in a rational manner."
O'Brien said the killing of Kubik had a rational explanation. Surber intended to kill him, and the evidence presented over six days proves it.
"Your task is not easy," O'Brien said. "You know the evidence. You know what facts are credible and what facts are not. And you know the right verdict."
