Jury faces decision on whether Evans intoxicated at time of shooting

SIOUX CITY — Whether Dwight Evans shot Martez Harrison is not the question jurors will decide during their deliberations.

On more than one occasion during three days of witness testimony and evidence and again Wednesday during closing arguments, Evans' attorneys said he's the shooter.

Their defense: he was intoxicated at the time he pulled the trigger of the revolver that fired the two shots that killed Harrison, and the shooting was justified because Evans thought he might be in danger as his friend Lawrence Canady fought with Harrison outside Uncle Dave's Bar in the early morning hours of May 1, 2021.

Jurors received the case at 4:30 p.m. and spent 30 minutes deliberating before leaving for the night. They will return at 9 a.m. Thursday to resume their discussions.

Throughout the trial, jurors saw video of Evans taken at different times that night and heard his mother describe him as so "wasted" when his friends brought him home hours before the shooting that he could not hold his head up or walk without assistance.

Police officers who apprehended Evans three hours after the shooting said they saw no indications he was intoxicated, and he carried on a conversation with one of them in a police car after his arrest.

"He clearly was able to talk to the officer. There are no signs of intoxication," First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell said.

Campbell told jurors the law says that even if a defendant is under the influence when committing a crime, he is responsible for his actions unless he's unable to form the specific intent to act.

When he left his house with Canady that night, Campbell said, Evans had the intent to shoot and kill Harrison as revenge for Harrison hitting a friend's girlfriend previously. He brought along a loaded gun, and, during the fight outside the bar, security camera footage showed him approach the scuffle, aim the gun and fire shots into Harrison's left flank and upper abdomen. He fled immediately after the shooting.

"The defendant had enough presence of mind to know he needed to get out of there," Campbell said. "He knew what he did was wrong."

Other videos shown during the trial tell a different story, public defender Michael Adams said. He showed footage taken more than four hours after the shooting in a police interrogation room in which officers twice entered and had a difficult time waking Evans, who then stumbled and swayed when they made him stand to have his picture taken and his hands swabbed. Adams encouraged jurors to watch the videos again and review photos of Evans taken that night.

"Decide for yourself if he looks intoxicated," Adams said.

Surveillance footage of the fight and shooting had no audio, Adams said, so it's not known what kind of danger Evans perceived, what Harrison might have said when he stepped outside the bar to confront Canady, who had just punched Harrison's fiancée in the face. But during the fight, Evans can be seen standing to one side, watching rather than participating.

"Dwight stood there because he was stoned out of his head. He wasn't looking for anyone. He might have been looking for a place to sit down and go to sleep," Adams said.

Campbell said Evans was standing in the shadows waiting for Canady to draw Harrison out into the street so he could shoot him. If Evans felt he was in danger, leaving the scene before firing the gun was a more reasonable alternative.

"The defendant in no way in this case was justified in what he did," Campbell said.

Harrison, 22, died later at a Sioux City hospital.

Evans, 18, of Sioux City, also is charged with going armed with intent.