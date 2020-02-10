Jury finds Denison man guilty of selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A federal jury has found a Denison, Iowa, man guilty of being involved in the sale of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.
Juan Lopez-Zuniga, 50, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine at the conclusion of a four-day trial Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum of life in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, evidence showed that from October 2015 through September 2016, Lopez-Zuniga traveled with fellow conspirators, some of whom have already been convicted, from Denison to Worthington, Minnesota, to deliver half-pound quantities of meth to be sold in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota.