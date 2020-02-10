Jury finds Denison man guilty of selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A federal jury has found a Denison, Iowa, man guilty of being involved in the sale of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Juan Lopez-Zuniga, 50, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine at the conclusion of a four-day trial Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum of life in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, evidence showed that from October 2015 through September 2016, Lopez-Zuniga traveled with fellow conspirators, some of whom have already been convicted, from Denison to Worthington, Minnesota, to deliver half-pound quantities of meth to be sold in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.