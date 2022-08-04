Jury finds Evans guilty of murder

SIOUX CITY — Jessica Goodman maintained her composure as she heard the judge announce that her fiancee's killer had been found guilty of first-degree murder.

But her body couldn't control its involuntary reaction to the news.

"Once I heard it, my whole body got goosebumps," Goodman said Thursday, minutes after a jury found Dwight Evans guilty of first-degree murder and going armed with intent for the May 1, 2021, shooting death of Martez Harrison outside Uncle Dave's Bar in Sioux City.

The five-man, seven-woman jury reached the verdict after more than four hours of deliberations that began late Wednesday afternoon and resumed Thursday morning.'

Goodman was on edge the whole time, she said, and every time her phone rang, she jumped to see if it was a notification that a verdict had been reached. She remained confident that jurors would find Evans guilty.

"There was proof. There was video," she said. "I was there that night, and I witnessed it for myself."

Senior Judge Jeffrey Poulson scheduled post-trial motions for Oct. 4 in Woodbury County District Court.

Evans, 18, faces life in prison for murder and five years for going armed with intent. Because he was 17 and a juvenile at the time of the shooting, Poulson must decide if and/or when he could be eligible for parole. Had Evans been an adult, he would automatically have been ineligible for parole.

Evans showed no visible reaction to the verdict and kept his eyes focused forward as he was led from the courtroom while his mother called out "I love you" to him.

Public defender Michael Adams declined to comment after the verdict.

shooting death of 22-year-old Martez Harrison.

Evans shot Harrison twice during a fight outside Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St.

A medical examiner said both shots, one in the left flank and the other in the upper abdomen, were potentially fatal.

Evans' attorneys did not dispute that Evans shot Harrison, but argued that he was intoxicated at the time and was defending himself and others.