ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Hospers, Iowa, man was found guilty Thursday of repeatedly sexually abusing a young girl during a two-year period.
Jurors found Michael Montgomery, 64, guilty of second-degree sexual abuse. He was acquitted of lascivious acts with a child.
Montgomery faces a 25-year prison sentence for the Class B felony conviction. A sentencing date has yet to be set in Sioux County District Court.
Authorities were notified in May 2018 that a child at school had reported that Montgomery had touched her. According to the Sioux County Attorney's Office, investigators learned that the girl, who was under age 10, had previously told her mother and other children about the touching at least two years earlier. A friend of Montgomery confronted him about the allegations, to which Montgomery replied that he didn't do anything the child didn't initiate first, a news release from Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle said.
According to court documents, the girl reported that Montgomery had sexual contact with her at least once a week for approximately two years in 2015-16 in a Hospers home.