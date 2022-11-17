Jury finds King didn't infringe on Success Kid copyright

SIOUX CITY — As the jury entered the courtroom Thursday afternoon, Laney Griner rubbed her son Sam's shoulder with her left hand, eager to hear the verdict in her copyright infringement case against former U.S. Rep. Steve King.

Shortly after the verdict was read and the jury had departed, Griner left the courtroom in tears.

After more than a year and a half of litigation and four days of trial in a federal courtroom, Griner was awarded $750 in damages for her lawsuit claiming King and his campaign had used her son's image in a Success Kid meme in a fundraising ad without permission.

The eight-member jury found King did not infringe upon the copyright himself. However, jurors found his campaign committee, King for Congress, did infringe on the copyright, but did so unknowingly. The jury also found in Sam Griner's claim for invasion of privacy that King for Congress did not use the photo without his consent, though Griner and his mother both testified no one from the campaign had sought their permission to use it.

The jury's damage award, the statutory minimum, was levied against King for Congress. How the inactive campaign will pay is not clear. King, a Republican from Kiron, testified he's been loaning his own money to King for Congress to pay for the legal defense against the lawsuit. King and his campaign could have been hit with $150,000 damage judgments had the jury ruled completely in the Griners' favor.

"There's no question that I'm vindicated," King said after the verdict was read. "I chose the right thing to do (in taking the case to trial) because I said I am not liable."

The Griners' attorney, Stephen Doniger, did not immediately comment, saying he needed some time to go over the jury's verdict. During his closing arguments earlier in the morning, he said the case was not about a big jury award.

"This case is not so much about the money. It's about the protection of their property rights," Doniger said.

Laney Griner shot the photo of 11-month-old Sam in 2007 at the beach near their Jacksonville, Florida, home, capturing him with a determined look on his face and a fistful of sand raised in triumphant fashion. It didn't take long for internet users to discover the photo on Griner's social media pages, and it quickly turned into a popular meme often associated with achievement or celebration and earning the nickname "Success Kid."

In an effort to control the photo's use and keep people from using it for commercial purposes, Griner copyrighted the photo in 2012 and has since earned thousands of dollars by selling licensing rights for the photo's use. She testified she tries to keep the photo's brand positive, consenting to its use for what she considers uplifting and family-friendly themes.

On Jan. 27, 2020, the Success Kid meme was posted by an independent contractor working for King's campaign on the Republican fundraising website WinRed.com and was projected onto King's Facebook and campaign pages. Once Griner was alerted to its presence, she had her lawyer send a cease and desist letter to King and King for Congress, demanding the photo be removed from the websites, that they issue an apology and contact her lawyer to discuss compensation for unlawfully using the image.

It became a national story, with media such as the New York Times and CNN covering Griner's demands.

The photo was removed within hours and an apology posted online, but neither King nor his campaign ever contacted Griner about compensation, leading her to sue.

"I'm protective of my family and son and image and likeness," she testified.

King's lawyer, Michael Blankenship, provided jurors a financial statement, showing King received just $28.92 in revenue from WinRed on the day the Success Kid meme was displayed.

King, who testified he didn't know what a meme was until the lawsuit was filed, said the suit was politically motivated, and he didn't back down from that contention after the verdict.

"It's nuts for people to come from New York, California (states where Griner's lawyers were from) and Florida, you've got three-quarters of the country there, to federal court in Sioux City to have a trial over $28," King said. "That's a sophisticated operation. They are copyright trolls. It's an industry."

In his closing argument to the jury, Blankenship called the lawsuit a marketing campaign by Griner.

"This is an attempt to revive a dying brand," Blankenship said of the photo that has attracted little to no licensing opportunities in recent years compared to 2013 and 2014.

Doniger had urged jurors to show others like King they can't take any photo off the internet and use it without permission of the copyright holder.

"Steve King and King for Congress used my client's photograph with her son's likeness for commercial purposes. Please award damages and send a message that this is not OK," Doniger said.