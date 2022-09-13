 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jury finds Knapp guilty of first-degree murder

Tom Knapp murder trial

Tom Knapp talks to his lawyer, public defender Wendy Samuelson, Tuesday morning before closing arguments in his murder trial for the May 11, 2020, shooting death of his stepson Kevin Juzek. Jurors found him guilty of first-degree murder, willful injury and other charges.

 Nick Hytrek

LE MARS, Iowa -- Jurors have found Thomas Knapp guilty of first-degree murder and willful injury for the fatal shooting of his stepson, Kevin Juzek.

He also was found guilty of domestic abuse assault for beating and injuring his wife minutes before the shooting.

He will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

The jury spent less than two hours deliberating after receiving the case just after noon Tuesday.

Knapp, 84, shot Juzek on May 11, 2020, at their rural Merrill, Iowa, home.

Juzek had been holding Knapp's bedroom door shut after Knapp assaulted his wife and Juzek's mother, Darlene Knapp. While Darlene Knapp was calling 911, Tom Knapp fired a 20-gauge shotgun through his bedroom door, striking Juzek in the abdomen. After Juzek walked into the living room and collapsed, Knapp emerged from his bedroom, walked up to Juzek and shot him a second time in the chest.

