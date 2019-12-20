Jury finds officers didn't use excessive force in 2014 Orange City traffic stop

SIOUX CITY -- A federal jury on Thursday found that two law enforcement officers did not use excessive force when they drew their weapons on a man and his young son during a 2014 traffic stop.
Jurors at the conclusion of the trial, which began Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, also denied a claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress included in a lawsuit filed by Levi Wilson against Scott Lamp, Jessica Dorhout-Van Engen and the State of Iowa.
"We believe the verdict was correct and think it affirmed the fine job that the officers did in this case," said Lynn Hicks, a spokesman with the Iowa Attorney General's Office, which defended Lamp, an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent.
Wilson filed suit in August 2015, claiming the officers violated the his and his son's rights during the September 2014 traffic stop.
Lamp and Dorhout-Van Engen, who was an Orange City police officer at the time, were searching for Wilson's brother when they pulled over Wilson and his then-6-year-old son in Orange City. They approached Wilson's pickup truck with weapons drawn and ordered him out of the vehicle.
Wilson said that Lamp slammed him against the pickup with his gun pointed at the back of his head while officers searched his pickup and continued to point their weapons at Wilson and his son.
The officers denied the claims, saying they immediately holstered their weapons after determining that Wilson was not the man for whom they were searching, said Doug Phillips, a Sioux City attorney who represented Dorhout-Van Engen, who is now a Sioux County Sheriff's deputy.
"She was pleased with the verdict that confirmed her testimony that there was no continuous pointing of weapons," Phillips said.
Wilson had been seeking punitive damages against the officers for himself and his son. Wilson's attorney, Michael Jacobsma, of Orange City, did not return a message seeking comment.