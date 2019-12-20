Jury finds officers didn't use excessive force in 2014 Orange City traffic stop

SIOUX CITY -- A federal jury on Thursday found that two law enforcement officers did not use excessive force when they drew their weapons on a man and his young son during a 2014 traffic stop.

Jurors at the conclusion of the trial, which began Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, also denied a claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress included in a lawsuit filed by Levi Wilson against Scott Lamp, Jessica Dorhout-Van Engen and the State of Iowa.

"We believe the verdict was correct and think it affirmed the fine job that the officers did in this case," said Lynn Hicks, a spokesman with the Iowa Attorney General's Office, which defended Lamp, an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent.

Wilson filed suit in August 2015, claiming the officers violated the his and his son's rights during the September 2014 traffic stop.