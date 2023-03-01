SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Dickinson County jury has acquitted a former school bus driver of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl.

Jurors reached their verdict Tuesday, finding Steven Titterington, 72, of Milford, Iowa, not guilty of third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee. Prosecutors dismissed a charge of child endangerment prior to the trial, which began last week in Dickinson County District Court.

Titterington was accused of inappropriately touching the girl numerous times without her consent between October 2020 and November 2021, when he was a bus driver for the Okoboji Community School District.

Titterington was arrested in February 2022 after the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office received a report of indecent contact with a child.