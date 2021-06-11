Jury finds Sioux City man not guilty of attempted murder

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who was charged with firing shots at a car driver has been found not guilty of attempted murder, but jurors found him guilty of two less-serious charges.
At the conclusion of a three-day trial Thursday, Tracy Smith, 25, also was found not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and aggravated assault. The jury found him guilty of misdemeanor charges of carrying a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm. Prior to the trial, Smith pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser.
Sentencing was scheduled for July 26 in Woodbury County District Court.
Smith was accused of firing several shots with a 9mm handgun at the driver of a vehicle while stopped at Third and Myrtle streets on May 11, 2020, in the wake of a disturbance at a home in the 500 block of Isabella Street. At least three shots struck the vehicle. The driver was not injured.
Two other men also were initially charged, but charges were later dropped.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.