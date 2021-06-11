Jury finds Sioux City man not guilty of attempted murder

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who was charged with firing shots at a car driver has been found not guilty of attempted murder, but jurors found him guilty of two less-serious charges.

At the conclusion of a three-day trial Thursday, Tracy Smith, 25, also was found not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and aggravated assault. The jury found him guilty of misdemeanor charges of carrying a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm. Prior to the trial, Smith pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser.

Sentencing was scheduled for July 26 in Woodbury County District Court.

Smith was accused of firing several shots with a 9mm handgun at the driver of a vehicle while stopped at Third and Myrtle streets on May 11, 2020, in the wake of a disturbance at a home in the 500 block of Isabella Street. At least three shots struck the vehicle. The driver was not injured.