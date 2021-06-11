 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jury finds Sioux City man not guilty of attempted murder
0 Comments

Jury finds Sioux City man not guilty of attempted murder

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who was charged with firing shots at a car driver has been found not guilty of attempted murder, but jurors found him guilty of two less-serious charges.

Tracy Smith mugshot -- newest

Smith

At the conclusion of a three-day trial Thursday, Tracy Smith, 25, also was found not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and aggravated assault. The jury found him guilty of misdemeanor charges of carrying a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm. Prior to the trial, Smith pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser.

Sentencing was scheduled for July 26 in Woodbury County District Court.

Smith was accused of firing several shots with a 9mm handgun at the driver of a vehicle while stopped at Third and Myrtle streets on May 11, 2020, in the wake of a disturbance at a home in the 500 block of Isabella Street. At least three shots struck the vehicle. The driver was not injured.

Two other men also were initially charged, but charges were later dropped.

How to protect your information from identity theft
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News