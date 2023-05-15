SIOUX CITY -- A federal jury on Friday found a Sioux City man not guilty of trying to kill another man in retaliation for his cooperation with law enforcement officers.

Littlehawk Eagleelk, 38, was acquitted in U.S. District Court in Sioux City of two counts of obstructing justice by retaliating against an informant and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Eagleelk was charged with the March 22, 2020, shooting of a man who was sitting in the driver's side of a vehicle in the 600 block of 13th Street. Prosecutors had charged Eagleelk with shooting the man in retaliation for providing law enforcement with information about possible crimes.

Eagleelk was initially charged in Woodbury County District Court with attempted murder and gun charges. They were dropped after he was indicted in federal court.

He pleaded guilty in January 2021 in Woodbury County to second-degree robbery for a March 22, 2020, home invasion in the 1200 block of Jones Street that took place hours before the shooting incident. Eagleelk was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must serve at least five years before he's eligible for parole.