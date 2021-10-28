Jury finds Sioux City women's clinic worker fired over compensation claim

SIOUX CITY -- A jury has awarded a $2.2 million verdict to a former employee of a Sioux City women's health clinic that terminated her days before her surgery to treat a work injury.

Jurors found that Siouxland Women's Health Care fired ultrasound technician Susan Boutwell in April 2018 because she planned to file a workers' compensation claim for time missed due to her surgery.

Boutwell, who had worked at the clinic for 28 years, sued the clinic in Woodbury County District Court in January 2019 for wrongful termination. She said she was informed a week before the surgery that she had been permanently replaced and would not be given the chance to return to work with restrictions. She also said she was told that after receiving medical clearance to return to work, she could file for unemployment benefits because she no longer had a job.

The jury returned its verdict Oct. 19, finding that Boutwell's filing of a workers' compensation claim was the determining factor in her firing.

"I knew firing me like that was wrong. I had been a good employee for 28 years and now that I filed a workers' compensation claim and needed work restrictions and surgery, I was being let go. I felt I had to stand up for myself, and I hoped that because I did, this wouldn't happen to anyone else," Boutwell said in a statement issued by Bribriesco Law Firm, of Bettendorf, Iowa, which represented her.

The verdict includes $1 million in punitive damages, $500,000 for past emotional pain and suffering, $250,000 for future emotional pain and suffering, more than $160,000 in lost wages and more than $347,000 in future lost wages.

Located at 1000 Jackson St., Siouxland Women's Health Care provides gynecological and obstetric care in addition to other women's health care services.

In its defense, the clinic acknowledged that Boutwell was injured at work but denied firing her because she was exercising her workers' compensation rights.

The clinic's attorney, Richard Moeller, of Sioux City, said the clinic intends to file a motion asking District Judge Patrick Tott, who presided over the trial, to set aside the jury's verdict and enter a judgment in the clinic's favor. The clinic also will file a motion for a new trial. The clinic had no further comment, Moeller said.

Boutwell injured her right shoulder at work in August 2017, and the clinic authorized her to receive medical care. In February 2018, Boutwell's doctor placed work restrictions on her. Boutwell said clinic doctors made negative comments about the restrictions and pressured her into exceeding them.

After Boutwell notified clinic managers that she would be having surgery on her shoulder, she was notified on April 6, 2018, that she had been replaced. After her surgery, Boutwell asked the clinic to provide her work within her restrictions, but the clinic would not.

Her attorney, Anthony Bribriesco, said evidence at trial showed that the doctors at Siouxland Women's Health Care had mistreated Boutwell and fired her because she asserted her rights under Iowa's Workers' Compensation Act.

"The jury paid attention to the evidence and understood that Siouxland Women's Health Care illegally fired Sue," Bribriesco said in a statement. "We need to hold corporations accountable when they do the wrong thing, especially when they violate the rights of workers in Iowa through intimidation and retaliation."

