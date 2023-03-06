SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City man has been found guilty of holding two women against their will in separate incidents and raping them.

At the conclusion of a five-day trial in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, a jury on Friday found Arjune Ahmed, 26, guilty of two counts of kidnapping.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Ahmed met with a woman he had met on a dating site on Sept. 16, 2020. Instead of taking her to breakfast as the two had agreed, Ahmed took the woman to Bacon Creek Park, where he forced the woman from his car, walked her to a secluded spot and raped her.

DNA evidence collected from the woman and a used condom left at the scene matched a sample collected from Ahmed, court documents said.

Ahmed also was charged with an August 2019 incident in which he picked up a woman at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City to give her a ride home, but instead drove to a remote location in South Sioux City, refused to let her out of the car and raped her.