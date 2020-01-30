You are the owner of this article.
Jury finds Walthill man guilty of strangulation, domestic assault
OMAHA -- A federal jury has found a Walthill, Nebraska, man guilty of grabbing a woman by the neck during a domestic assault.

After one day of trial testimony in U.S. District Court in Omaha, jurors on Wednesday found Bernard Jackson, 44, guilty of strangulation and domestic assault by a habitual offender.

Jackson became angry with the woman on Oct. 30 and punched her in the back of the head five or six times and twice in the face, knocking her to the floor before grabbing her by the neck with both hands to stand her up. The woman reported to authorities that after Jackson released her, she felt dizzy and could not breathe and fell onto a bed. Jackson then left the house. He was arrested Nov. 4.

Jackson has two previous domestic assault convictions and two prior convictions of assault, all involving the same woman.

