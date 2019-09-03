SIOUX CITY -- A jury was chosen Tuesday afternoon to decide whether a Sioux City man is guilty or not guilty of fatally stabbing his roommate.
Opening arguments will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday followed by Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Kristine Timmins calling the first witnesses to testify in the case of Elmi Said, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder for the Oct. 28 stabbing death of Guled Nur.
Said, formerly known as Abdiqadar Sharif, is accused of stabbing Nur after the two got into a fight inside their apartment at the Phoenix Apartments, 1003 Pierce St. Officers responding to a stabbing call found Nur on the floor suffering from multiple stab wounds. He later died at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
Said is accused of chasing Nur into the hallway while swinging at him with a knife and striking him several times. After Nur fell to the floor outside the apartment, Said went back inside, retrieved some beer and left the apartment, kicking Nur in the head as he walked past him to another apartment, court documents said.
If found guilty as charged, Said, 39, would face a 50-year prison sentence.
District Judge Patrick Tott is presiding over the trial, taking place in Woodbury County District Court.
