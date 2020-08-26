Jury selected in Surber murder trial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- After nearly two days of questions from attorneys, 12 jurors have been chosen to hear Andres Surber's murder case.

Three alternates also were chosen in case any jurors cannot complete the trial.

Opening arguments and witness testimony are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Dakota County Courthouse.

Jury selection began Tuesday at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront hotel ballroom, a roomier setting than the courthouse that allowed the dozens of county residents who were summoned to sit at least 6 feet apart in compliance with social distancing guidelines in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.