Jury selection begins Tuesday in murder trial for man charged in fatal shooting outside Sioux City bar

SIOUX CITY -- The trial for one of two men involved in a fight and fatal shooting outside a Sioux City bar is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Lawrence Canady faces charges of first-degree murder, willful injury and serious assault in connection with the May 1 shooting death of Martez Harrison.

Jury selection is expected to take much of Tuesday, and witness testimony is scheduled to begin Wednesday. The trial is expected to last through the week and into the next. District Judge Patrick Tott is presiding.

Canady, 21, of Sioux City, is accused of waiting with Dwight Evans for Harrison outside Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St.

According to court documents, Harrison had called his girlfriend to pick him up outside the bar, and when she arrived at about 1 a.m., Canady punched her in the face, telling her it was revenge for Harrison assaulting a friend's girlfriend. Harrison pulled Canady away from the woman, and the two began fighting. As the fight continued into the street, Canady continued to punch Harrison and took him to the ground.

Court documents say that while Harrison was on the ground, Evans fired the first shot, striking him in the flank. Standing above Harrison, Evans fired a second, fatal shot into his chest. Canady continued to punch Harrison in the face and kick him in the head after the second shot.

Evans and Canady then fled on foot. Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, died later at a Sioux City hospital.

Police arrested Evans and Canady hours after the shooting.

Canady was initially charged with willful injury and serious assault. Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Jill Esteves in July added the murder charge and upgraded the willful injury charge from a Class D felony to a Class C felony after additional investigation into the shooting. Serious assault is a serious misdemeanor. If found guilty of first-degree murder, Canady would face a sentence of life in prison without parole. The charging document alleges that Canady aided and abetted Evans in committing murder.

Canady's attorneys, Michael Jacobsma and Jared Weber, both of Orange City, Iowa, filed notice that Canady acted in self-defense and defense of others.

Evans, 17, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, going armed with intent, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. His attorneys also have filed notice that he would rely on a defense of self-defense and/or defense of others. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 18.

