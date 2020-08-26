Jury selection continues in Surber murder trial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- Jury selection is continuing in Andres Surber's murder case.

Two court officials said a jury could be chosen Wednesday afternoon, and opening arguments would begin Thursday morning at the Dakota County Courthouse.

Jury selection began Tuesday at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront hotel ballroom, a roomier setting than the courthouse that allows the dozens of potential jurors to sit at least 6 feet apart in compliance with social distancing guidelines in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is accused of shooting Kraig Kubik with a 9mm firearm on Nov. 1, 2016, and dismembering the body.

Autopsy results showed that Kubik, 42, died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Prosecutors believe Surber shot Kubik at Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, home. Kubik's right arm and right leg were found inside the trunk of a car at an abandoned farm 24 miles away the day after he died. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert near the farmhouse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.