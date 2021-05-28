Jury selection error delays Spirit Lake man's murder sentencing

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Just how an error made while selecting a jury to preside over Gregg Winterfeld's murder trial will ultimately affect the case remains unclear.
District Judge Jeffrey Neary and defense and prosecuting attorneys agreed Friday it's a unique circumstance with few legal precedents. Among the solutions could be granting Winterfeld a new trial.
"I will ultimately have to decide what the remedy is, and I don't know what that is," Neary said during what was originally scheduled as a sentencing hearing for Winterfeld, who was found guilty in April of second-degree murder for the May 9, 2020, shooting death of Grant Wilson during a disturbance in a rural Sioux County home.
Winterfeld had been charged in Sioux County District Court with first-degree murder, and jurors found him guilty of the lesser second-degree murder charge. Winterfeld, 71, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, faces a 50-year prison sentence.
Neary on Thursday continued the sentencing in order to discuss with attorneys how to address a mistake in which both sides were given six peremptory strikes of potential jurors rather than the 10 that Iowa criminal rules call for in trials involving Class A felonies such as first-degree murder. Trials involving all other felony charges allow six strikes.
Neither side objected to the lesser number of strikes at trial.
District Judge Patrick Tott, the case's initial presiding judge, in November filed an order after a pretrial conference in which he outlined a 26-member jury pool from which each side would strike six people, leaving 12 jurors and two alternates.
After a change in court scheduling, Neary was appointed to preside over the trial on March 2, less than a month before the trial began. Neary followed Tott's order on jury selection.
"Nothing caused me to pause and consider if it was accurate until after the fact," Neary said.
This week, Neary said, he decided to continue the sentencing and seek both sides' input on what the solution should be.
Winterfeld's attorney, Brendan Kelly, said the error, plus other evidentiary issues he has raised, warrant a new trial.
Based on the seriousness of the charge Winterfeld faces, "I believe it's within the court's boundaries to grant a new trial," Kelly said.
Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle said the defense failed to "preserve error" in the case by not raising an objection during jury selection and it is now too late. The mistake also did not cause any juror prejudice against Winterfeld.
"There's no indication that the jury in this case was anything but fair and impartial," Kunstle said.
Neary gave both sides at least a week to file briefs and said he would rule as quickly as possible.
Winterfeld shot Wilson, 58, of Cleghorn, Iowa, at a rural Ireton, Iowa, house. Sheriff's deputies who responded to an emergency call found Wilson dead inside the house. A woman inside the house at the time of the shooting was not harmed. Winterfeld and Wilson were arguing when Winterfeld pulled a Ruger .22-caliber revolver on Wilson and shot him in the forehead.
The three in the house had been drinking beer and whisky throughout the day prior to the shooting, court documents said.
Kelly filed court documents stating that Winterfeld acted in self-defense.