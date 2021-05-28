Jury selection error delays Spirit Lake man's murder sentencing

Neither side objected to the lesser number of strikes at trial.

District Judge Patrick Tott, the case's initial presiding judge, in November filed an order after a pretrial conference in which he outlined a 26-member jury pool from which each side would strike six people, leaving 12 jurors and two alternates.

After a change in court scheduling, Neary was appointed to preside over the trial on March 2, less than a month before the trial began. Neary followed Tott's order on jury selection.

"Nothing caused me to pause and consider if it was accurate until after the fact," Neary said.

This week, Neary said, he decided to continue the sentencing and seek both sides' input on what the solution should be.

Winterfeld's attorney, Brendan Kelly, said the error, plus other evidentiary issues he has raised, warrant a new trial.

Based on the seriousness of the charge Winterfeld faces, "I believe it's within the court's boundaries to grant a new trial," Kelly said.

Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle said the defense failed to "preserve error" in the case by not raising an objection during jury selection and it is now too late. The mistake also did not cause any juror prejudice against Winterfeld.