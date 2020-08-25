Jury selection in Dakota County murder trial to stretch into 2nd day

DAKOTA CITY -- Andres Surber's murder case has taken numerous twists and turns in the nearly four years since his arrest for the death of Kraig Kubik.
A flurry of legal activity in the past week raised more questions about whether Surber's trial would start on time.
But a late-night ruling Monday cleared the way for jury selection to begin Tuesday, one day later than scheduled.
On Tuesday morning, dozens of Dakota County residents reported to the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront hotel ballroom, a spacious setting that allows for potential jurors to sit at least 6 feet apart to comply with social distancing guidelines in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, as lawyers began to question their knowledge of the case and whether they could be impartial judges of the facts.
The long day ended without a jury panel chosen. Jury selection will resume Wednesday morning.
Once chosen, jurors will decide whether Surber is guilty or not guilty of the Nov. 1, 2016, shooting death and dismemberment of Kubik.
Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is accused of shooting Kubik with a 9mm firearm and cutting up the body.
Once testimony begins, the trial will shift to the Dakota County Courthouse, where a last-minute hearing on Surber's mental competency took place Monday, resulting in a late-night ruling in which District Judge Bryan Meismer ruled Surber competent to stand trial. The ruling capped off a busy week of rulings and motions.
Meismer on Aug. 17 granted a motion by Todd Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, to withdraw as Surber's attorney after Lancaster said Surber no longer wanted him as his attorney and had "fired' him. Meismer agreed to allow Surber to represent himself at trial and appointed Lancaster and his office as standby counsel.
After prosecutors asked Meismer to reconsider his ruling, the judge reversed his decision the following day and reinstated Lancaster, saying that Surber would benefit from legal counsel for such a complicated case.
The defense on Wednesday filed a motion to determine Surber's competency to stand trial after "firing" his attorney. A state forensic psychiatrist interviewed Surber Thursday, filed a report on Friday and testified Monday that he did not believe Surber was competent to stand trial or that he could effectively communicate with his attorneys.
Meismer ruled late Monday that the doctor, defense and prosecution all seemed to agree that Surber understands the nature of the proceedings. Meismer further ruled that, after observing Surber speaking with and exchanging written notes with his attorneys during Monday's hearing, he is competent to assist in his own defense, enabling the trial to proceed with Lancaster and Sarah Newell representing him.
Corey O'Brien and Sandra Allen, appointed from the Nebraska Attorney General's Office to serve as special deputy Dakota County attorneys, will prosecute the case.
The case has been halted twice while Surber, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenic effectiveness disorder with bipolar symptoms, underwent treatment to restore his mental competency to stand trial. Meismer in January had ruled Surber competent.
Prosecutors believe Surber shot Kubik at Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, home. Kubik's right arm and right leg were found inside the trunk of a car at an abandoned farm 24 miles away the day after he died. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert near the farmhouse.
Autopsy results showed that Kubik, 42, died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, 22, of Wakefield, pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree murder and guilty to accessory to a felony in connection with Kubik's death and was sentenced in December 2017 to 50-60 years in prison.
