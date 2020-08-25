Jury selection in Dakota County murder trial to stretch into 2nd day

Meismer ruled late Monday that the doctor, defense and prosecution all seemed to agree that Surber understands the nature of the proceedings. Meismer further ruled that, after observing Surber speaking with and exchanging written notes with his attorneys during Monday's hearing, he is competent to assist in his own defense, enabling the trial to proceed with Lancaster and Sarah Newell representing him.

Corey O'Brien and Sandra Allen, appointed from the Nebraska Attorney General's Office to serve as special deputy Dakota County attorneys, will prosecute the case.

The case has been halted twice while Surber, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenic effectiveness disorder with bipolar symptoms, underwent treatment to restore his mental competency to stand trial. Meismer in January had ruled Surber competent.

Prosecutors believe Surber shot Kubik at Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, home. Kubik's right arm and right leg were found inside the trunk of a car at an abandoned farm 24 miles away the day after he died. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert near the farmhouse.

Autopsy results showed that Kubik, 42, died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.