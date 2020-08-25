Jury selection underway in Dakota County murder trial

DAKOTA CITY -- After last-minute legal actions delayed Andres Surber's murder trial by a day, jury selection began Tuesday morning.
Dozens of Dakota County residents reported to the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront hotel ballroom, a spacious setting that allows for potential jurors to sit at least 6 feet apart to comply with social distancing guidelines in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Once testimony begins, the trial will shift to the Dakota County Courthouse.
After a three-hour hearing Monday, District Judge Bryan Meismer ruled Surber mentally competent to stand trial for the Nov. 1, 2016, shooting death and dismemberment of Kraig Kubik.
Jury selection had been scheduled to begin Monday, but was pushed back to Tuesday after a flurry of legal activity in the case the past seven days.
Meismer last Monday granted a motion by Todd Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, to withdraw as Surber's attorney after Lancaster said Surber no longer wanted him as his attorney. Meismer agreed to allow Surber to represent himself at trial and appointed Lancaster and his office as standby counsel.
After prosecutors asked Meismer to reconsider his ruling, the judge on Tuesday reversed his decision and reinstated Lancaster, saying that Surber would best be served at trial by competent legal counsel for such a complicated case.
The defense on Wednesday filed a motion to determine Surber's competency to stand trial after "firing" his attorney. A state forensic psychiatrist interviewed Surber Thursday, filed a report on Friday and testified Monday that he did not believe Surber was competent to stand trial or that he could effectively communicate with his attorneys.
Meismer ruled late Monday that the doctor, defense and prosecution all seemed to agree that Surber understands the nature of the proceedings. Meismer further ruled that, after observing Surber speaking with and exchanging written notes with his attorneys during Monday's hearing, he is competent to assist in his own defense, enabling the trial to proceed.
The case has been halted twice while Surber, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenic effectiveness disorder with bipolar symptoms, underwent treatment to restore his mental competency to stand trial. Meismer in January had ruled Surber competent.
Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is accused of shooting Kubik with a 9mm firearm and dismembering the body.
Prosecutors believe Surber shot Kubik at Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, home. Kubik's right arm and right leg were found inside the trunk of a car at an abandoned farm 24 miles away the day after he died. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert near the farmhouse.
Autopsy results showed that Kubik, 42, died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
