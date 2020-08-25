Jury selection underway in Dakota County murder trial

After prosecutors asked Meismer to reconsider his ruling, the judge on Tuesday reversed his decision and reinstated Lancaster, saying that Surber would best be served at trial by competent legal counsel for such a complicated case.

The defense on Wednesday filed a motion to determine Surber's competency to stand trial after "firing" his attorney. A state forensic psychiatrist interviewed Surber Thursday, filed a report on Friday and testified Monday that he did not believe Surber was competent to stand trial or that he could effectively communicate with his attorneys.

Meismer ruled late Monday that the doctor, defense and prosecution all seemed to agree that Surber understands the nature of the proceedings. Meismer further ruled that, after observing Surber speaking with and exchanging written notes with his attorneys during Monday's hearing, he is competent to assist in his own defense, enabling the trial to proceed.

The case has been halted twice while Surber, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenic effectiveness disorder with bipolar symptoms, underwent treatment to restore his mental competency to stand trial. Meismer in January had ruled Surber competent.