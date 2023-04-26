CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Four law enforcement officers involved in the investigation and prosecution of a serial rapist in federal court in Sioux City have been honored by the U.S. Justice Department.

The Law Enforcement Victim Services Award was presented to Sioux City police Det. Nathan West, Dakota County Sheriff's Deputy Jared Junge and FBI Special Agent Bradley Colligan.

The Award for Excellence in Victim Services was given to FBI Victim Specialist Sherrie Schweder.

The four played critical roles in the prosecution of Arjune Ahmed, a South Sioux City man found guilty in March of two counts of kidnapping for holding two women against their will in separate incidents and raping them.

While investigating the crimes, West, Junge and Colligan discovered five additional victims of attempted kidnapping and sexual assault by Ahmed dating back to 2014. Each victim remained afraid of Ahmed and distrustful of law enforcement. With help from Schweder, the victims cooperated with federal prosecutors, and Schweder provided varying levels of assistance to each victim, including crisis counseling, court accompaniment and transportation.

Ahmed awaits sentencing.

The awards are presented in conjunction with the Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa's observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, taking place this week.