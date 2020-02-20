Justice Department sues Walthill for preventing church from constructing new building

Jason Grams, an Omaha attorney who represents Walthill in an ongoing lawsuit with the church, said the village does not comment on pending litigation. The church sued Walthill in federal court in 2018, claiming that the village board has violated its First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly by passing zoning laws designed to discriminate against the church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Described in the lawsuit as a multi-ethnic, nondenominational Christian church, Light of the World has been located at 214 Main St. since 2007. The space has become too small to accommodate the 130-200 people wishing to attend events there, the church says, causing many members to stop attending church and discouraging prospective members from joining.

The property also is unsafe, the church says, because of the partial collapse of an adjacent building. In 2016, the church sought a demolition permit to destroy the vacant building so it would not topple onto the church. The village did not approve the demolition until 2019.