Robberies Press Conference

Tim Duax, right, chief of the Sioux City branch of the U.S. Attorney's Office, speaks during a 2013 press conference at the Sioux City Police Headquarters with former Sioux City Police Chief Doug Young. Duax was honored Thursday in Washington, D.C., for his management of the Sioux City office.

 Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal file

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The chief of the Sioux City branch of the U.S. Attorney's Office was honored Thursday for management of the office.

Tim Duax was one of 172 Justice Department members honored at the 35th Director's Awards Ceremony by Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys director James Crowell IV.

Duax was recognized for superior performance in a managerial or supervisory role. According to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release, Duax overcame limited resources and a disruptive construction project to enhance the leadership, productivity and morale in the Sioux City office. At the same time, he prosecuted difficult human trafficking and sexual exploitation cases while serving in a number of districtwide roles for the Northern District of Iowa.

"Duax demonstrated outstanding dedication and hard work, leading the Sioux City office by setting the example every day," said Peter Deegan Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa. "Through difficult times and trying circumstances, Duax's leadership, good humor, passion and work ethic never wavered."

