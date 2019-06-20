WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The chief of the Sioux City branch of the U.S. Attorney's Office was honored Thursday for management of the office.
Tim Duax was one of 172 Justice Department members honored at the 35th Director's Awards Ceremony by Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys director James Crowell IV.
Duax was recognized for superior performance in a managerial or supervisory role. According to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release, Duax overcame limited resources and a disruptive construction project to enhance the leadership, productivity and morale in the Sioux City office. At the same time, he prosecuted difficult human trafficking and sexual exploitation cases while serving in a number of districtwide roles for the Northern District of Iowa.
"Duax demonstrated outstanding dedication and hard work, leading the Sioux City office by setting the example every day," said Peter Deegan Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa. "Through difficult times and trying circumstances, Duax's leadership, good humor, passion and work ethic never wavered."