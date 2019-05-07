CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- A California man was arrested late Sunday after a Woodbury County Sheriff's K9 unit led to the discovery of more than 5 pounds of cocaine in his car.
Jacob Rios, 37, of Fontana, California, is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $30,000 bond on charges of possession of cocaine and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped Rios for speeding on U.S. Highway 20 just east of Correctionville at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday. According to court documents, Rios acted nervous and could not provide the correct name on the car's registration. Rios told the deputy he was going to stay with a friend in Chicago for a week, but did not have a week's luggage in his car. He also had to think of what the friend's name was, court documents said.
A K9 unit sniffed the vehicle and indicated the presence of drugs in the car. Two packages of cocaine, one weighing 2.68 pounds, the other 2.78 pounds, were found in the spare tire compartment.