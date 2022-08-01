 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kansas man charged with giving marijuana to female juveniles

SIOUX CITY -- A Kansas man who traveled to Sioux City to meet a 14-year-old girl has been charged with providing marijuana to the girl and a second juvenile female.

According to court documents, Sharan Mongar began a conversation on a social media site with the 14-year-old at around 7 p.m. Thursday and agreed to bring her marijuana, saying he'd also bring alcohol and condoms.

Sharan Mongar mug

Mongar

Mongar arrived in Sioux City early Friday morning and met with the teen and another 14-year-old girl, who both got into Mongar's vehicle, where he rolled each of them a joint and offered it to them, court documents said.

Mongar, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested at about 6:30 a.m. in possession of two prepackaged bags of marijuana weighing 11 grams. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on two counts of drug distribution to a person under age 18 and one count of controlled substance violation. His bond was set at $100,000.

