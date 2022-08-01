Kansas man charged with giving marijuana to female juveniles

SIOUX CITY -- A Kansas man who traveled to Sioux City to meet a 14-year-old girl has been charged with providing marijuana to the girl and a second juvenile female.

According to court documents, Sharan Mongar began a conversation on a social media site with the 14-year-old at around 7 p.m. Thursday and agreed to bring her marijuana, saying he'd also bring alcohol and condoms.

Mongar arrived in Sioux City early Friday morning and met with the teen and another 14-year-old girl, who both got into Mongar's vehicle, where he rolled each of them a joint and offered it to them, court documents said.

Mongar, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested at about 6:30 a.m. in possession of two prepackaged bags of marijuana weighing 11 grams. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on two counts of drug distribution to a person under age 18 and one count of controlled substance violation. His bond was set at $100,000.