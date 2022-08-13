 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kansas man pleads not guilty to giving marijuana to two minors

SIOUX CITY — A Kansas man accused of driving to Sioux City to meet a 14-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty of providing marijuana to her and a second juvenile female.

Sharan Monger, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas, entered his plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of drug distribution to a person under age 18 and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Monger began a conversation on a social media site with the 14-year-old on July 28 and agreed to bring her marijuana, saying he'd also bring alcohol and condoms.

Monger arrived in Sioux City early the following morning and met with the teen and another 14-year-old girl, who both got into Monger's vehicle, where he rolled each of them a joint and offered it to them, court documents said.

Monger was arrested in possession of two prepackaged bags of marijuana weighing 11 grams.

