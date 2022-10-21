Kansas man sentenced to jail for giving pot to teen girl

SIOUX CITY — A Kansas man charged with driving to Sioux City to meet a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for providing marijuana to her.

Sharan Monger, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of accommodation offense, which was reduced from a felony charge of drug distribution to a person under age 18 as part of a plea agreement.

Following the terms of the plea agreement, District Judge Robert Tiefenthaler sentenced Monger to 60 days jail and fined him $430. Monger was given credit for 60 days already served.

A second count of drug distribution to a person under age 18 and one count of possession of a controlled substance were dismissed.

Monger began speaking with the 14-year-old on a social media site on July 28 and agreed to bring her marijuana, along with alcohol and condom. He arrived in Sioux City the next morning and met with the teen and another 14-year-old girl, who both got into Monger's vehicle, where he rolled each of them a joint and offered it to them.

Monger was arrested in possession of two prepackaged bags of marijuana weighing 11 grams.