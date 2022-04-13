Kidnapping charge dropped against Sioux City shooting suspect

SIOUX CITY -- Kidnapping and other charges have been dropped against a Sioux City man arrested after an April 2 incident in which shots were fired in his neighborhood.

Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Athena Ladeas on Tuesday dismissed charges of first-degree kidnapping, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assault and reckless use of a firearm against Capril Rogers. First-degree kidnapping is a Class A felony punishable by a lifetime prison sentence.

In her motion to dismiss the charges, Ladeas said the dismissals were "in the furtherance of justice" and that she could refile those or other charges after additional investigation in the case.

Ladeas filed a trial information document charging Rogers, 33, with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Both are Class D felonies that carry five-year prison sentences. An arraignment was scheduled for April 26 in Woodbury County District Court. Rogers remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Rogers was arrested April 3 after police earlier the previous afternoon had received calls of shots being fired in the 1800 block of Jackson Street.

Police responding to the scene found a car with a window shot out and a bullet hole in the hood and bullet holes in a garage.

Witnesses identified a man in the area seen carrying a weapon and directed police to Rogers' residence. Rogers consented to a search of the home, and police found a .22-caliber revolver and a shotgun in his bedroom. Police found him in possession of a .22-caliber cartridge and found 140 spent shell casings in the house and evidence of shots fired at walls, windows, televisions, siding and the neighbor's car and garage.

Officers also found a female inside the residence suffering multiple serious injuries. According to court documents, the woman, identified as Rogers' girlfriend, told police that Rogers had strangled her to the point of blacking out three times in recent weeks and that she feared for her life. Rogers was accused of firing a handgun into a mattress next to her head.

The woman required cranial surgery after an April 1 assault in which Rogers kicked and punched her and would not let her leave the house to seek medical attention until he accompanied her to the emergency room, court documents said. The woman also told police that Rogers killed her two cats in front of her and shot her cellphone.

Because of previous felony convictions, Rogers was prohibited from possessing firearms.

