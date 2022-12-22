King appeals verdict in copyright infringement case

SIOUX CITY — Former U.S. Rep. Steve King has appealed a judgment finding his campaign committed copyright infringement when using a photo contained in the popular Success Kid meme without permission in a 2020 fundraising ad.

A federal jury in November found King for Congress had infringed upon Laney Griner's copyright when it used the photo of her son Sam in the Success Kid meme, so-called because the picture of the then-toddler captured him with a determined look on his face and a fistful of sand raised in a triumphant motion. The ad was posted on the Republican fundraising website WinRed.com and was projected onto King's Facebook and campaign pages.

It was taken down hours later after Griner demanded its removal. She later sued King and his campaign for copyright infringement, and her son sued for invasion of privacy.

After a four-day trial in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, jurors determined King for Congress did infringe on the copyright, but did so unknowingly, and awarded Laney Griner $750 in damages, the statutory minimum.

The jury determined King himself did not infringe upon Griner's copyright and also found in Sam Griner's claim for invasion of privacy that King for Congress did not use the photo without his consent, though Griner and his mother both testified no one from the campaign had sought their permission to use it.

King is appealing to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals the jury's denial of King for Congress' fair use defense. At trial, his lawyer had argued King and his campaign were protected by the fair use exception, which allows the use of a work without the copyright owner's permission and without compensating the owner for such use in certain circumstances. The exception, according to legal experts, is a gray area open to wide interpretation.

King also is appealing other decisions U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams made before and during the trial.

In a separate motion filed in federal court in Sioux City, King's attorneys have asked Williams to lower the damage amount to $200, allowable by law because the jury found the infringement was committed unknowingly. That motion has not been ruled upon.

Griner's attorney also has asked Williams to amend the judgment, seeking an order finding King is liable for the copyright infringement of his campaign committee. Griner's attorney argues that trial evidence proved King for Congress was acting on his behalf, making him liable for infringement, too. King's attorneys have filed a resistance, saying it was shown at trial that King was unaware of the photo's use.

Griner shot the photo of 11-month-old Sam in 2007, and, after she posted it on her social media pages, it quickly turned into a popular meme often associated with achievement or celebration and earning the "Success Kid" nickname. She copyrighted the photo in 2012 and has earned thousands of dollars by selling licensing rights for its use. She testified she tries to keep the photo's brand positive, consenting to its use for what she considers uplifting and family-friendly themes.

On Jan. 27, 2020, the Success Kid meme was posted by an independent contractor working for King's campaign on the fundraising site, prompting a cease and desist letter from Griner's lawyer to King and King for Congress and seeking compensation for the photo's use. The demand became a national story, covered by national media such as the New York Times and CNN.

Griner sued after no one from King's campaign contacted her about compensation and sought a $150,000 damage judgment.

At trial, King testified he didn't know what a meme was until the lawsuit was filed and said the suit was politically motivated. His attorney called it a marketing campaign by Griner to increase interest in the photo, which has attracted few licensing opportunities in recent years.