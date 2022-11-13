King copyright infringement trial to begin in federal court

SIOUX CITY — Former U.S. Rep. Steve King is set to defend himself in federal court this week against claims he and his re-election campaign violated the copyright of the “Success Kid” online meme when posting it on a fundraising website without permission.

Laney Griner, the mother of Sam Griner, the boy pictured in the meme, and Sam Griner have sued King and his King for Congress campaign for copyright infringement and unauthorized use of a likeness. They say in their lawsuit that King and his campaign unlawfully used the meme in a fundraising ad on King’s Facebook and campaign pages in January 2020, when King, a Republican from Kiron, was running for re-election in Iowa’s Fourth District, a race he later lost to current U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra in the primary election.

Referring to the lawsuit as “a politically motivated hit,” King told The Journal in June 2021: “It’s a suit full of disparaging insults. I’m going to defend my reputation.”

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday morning in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

Shortly after the photo of Sam Griner was posted on King’s sites in his “Fund our Memes” online campaign, Laney Griner took to social media, gaining national media attention for her demand that King remove the photo. The Jacksonville, Florida, woman said she was opposed to the conservative King’s political views and remarks, which she called racist, and never would have granted him permission to use her son’s photo, in which he was pictured years earlier with a clenched fist and determined look on his face.

The photo became a popular internet meme years ago, and Laney Griner registered the photo’s copyright in February 2012. It has been licensed commercially for advertisements by Coca-Cola, General Mills, Microsoft and others.

King said he was unaware that his campaign staff had used the photo, and it was removed immediately after Griner contacted the campaign, accompanied with a statement that they used the photo inadvertently.

In August, U.S. District Judge CJ Williams, who is presiding over the trial, granted King summary judgment, dismissing the infringement claim against him by ruling that King was not personally liable to infringement and his only association with it involved his approval of the apology issued to Griner.

Griner’s lawyers moved for Williams to reconsider his decision, and in September, Williams reversed his decision, finding that King is directly liable for his re-election committee’s actions, and reinstated the claim.

Griner and her son are seeking damages of at least $75,000, plus punitive damages.

The trial is expected to last at least through Thursday.