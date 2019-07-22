KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Kingsley Police Chief Joseph Hoover has been arrested on a charge of domestic abuse assault.
The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said it investigated a report of a possible case of domestic abuse that occurred in Kingsley in the early morning hours Friday after receiving a call from a concerned citizen. After arriving at the residence, deputies found a female victim with several injuries to her face and neck, according to court documents.
The victim told deputies that, during an altercation, Hoover, 51, struck her with his forearm and shoulder, causing her bodily injury, according to court documents.
The sheriff's office said it then arrested Hoover on one charge of domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor. He was transported to the Plymouth County Jail, where he was booked on the charge.