Kingsley man pleads not guilty of making death threat

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Kingsley, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of threatening to kill an Orange City man.

Troy Bainbridge mugshot

Bainbridge

Troy Bainbridge, 51, entered his written plea Wednesday in Sioux County District Court to charges of first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment.

According to court documents, Bainbridge entered a house in the 400 block of Delaware Avenue SW at about 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 19, pointed a handgun at the head of homeowner Gregory Roos and told him he was going to kill him.

