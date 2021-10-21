Kingsley man pleads not guilty of making death threat

Troy Bainbridge, 51, entered his written plea Wednesday in Sioux County District Court to charges of first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment.

According to court documents, Bainbridge entered a house in the 400 block of Delaware Avenue SW at about 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 19, pointed a handgun at the head of homeowner Gregory Roos and told him he was going to kill him.