Kingsley man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Kingsley, Iowa, man has been sentenced to federal prison for illegal possession of firearms.

Levi Dimmitt, 35, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to being a prohibited person in possession of multiple firearms. He was sentenced Thursday to 27 months in prison. He must serve a two-year term of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Dimmitt was using and selling marijuana and methamphetamine, making it illegal for him to possess firearms. Authorities searched a Sibley, Iowa, residence of Dimmitt's in April 2021 and found the drugs and guns stored throughout the house and garage.

