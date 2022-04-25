 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kingsley man sentenced to jail for threatening man with gun

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Kingsley, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 180 days in jail and probation for threatening to kill an Orange City man.

Troy Bainbridge, 52, entered Alford pleas, in which he admits no guilt, to an amended charge of second-degree burglary and assault with a dangerous weapon. District Judge Roger Sailer entered guilty pleas into the record and sentenced Bainbridge to 180 days in the Sioux County Jail on the assault charge. Bainbridge will be allowed work release after serving the first 90 days.

Troy Bainbridge mugshot

Bainbridge

Sailer also suspended a 10-year prison sentence on the burglary charge and placed Bainbridge on three years' probation. Bainbridge also must pay $12,500 in fines.

Charges of assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and first-degree harassment were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

On Sept. 19, Bainbridge entered a house in the 400 block of Delaware Avenue SW in Orange City, pointed a handgun at the head of homeowner Gregory Roos and told him he was going to kill him.

