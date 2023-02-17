KINGSLEY, Iowa — Kingsley’s police chief was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stalking his ex-girlfriend and using his position to access information about her and her new boyfriend.

James Dunn, 54, was arrested Wednesday at his Kingsley home by Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents and booked into the Plymouth County Jail on three counts of falsely obtaining criminal intelligence data, all Class D felonies, and misdemeanor charges of non-felonious misconduct in office and stalking.

He remained in custody Thursday morning, and bond was set at $15,000.

Kingsley mayor Rick Bohle said Dunn has been placed on administrative leave. It’s not been decided if the leave will be paid, and further action may be taken once city officials learn more.

“It’s undetermined at this time. It got dropped on me yesterday afternoon,” Bohle said.

According to a complaint filed in Plymouth County District Court, Dunn had lived with the woman in Sioux City until she ended their 18-month relationship in November and began seeing another man who lives in Hinton, Iowa. Dunn became aware of the new relationship in January after seeing the man’s vehicle leaving the woman’s home in the early morning hours.

Earlier this month, the complaint said, Dunn followed or searched for his ex-girlfriend in Hinton and saw her car parked in front of her boyfriend’s home. Dunn used Kingsley Police Department computers for his own personal purpose to search law enforcement data bases for information about his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend and the boyfriend’s roommate.

The woman asked Dunn to stop contacting her and her family and acquaintances on Feb. 3. According to the complaint, Dunn left an anonymous letter that included descriptions of his sex life with the woman taped to her boyfriend’s front door on Feb. 6 and also mailed the boyfriend’s roommate a similar letter. In the letters, Dunn described watching his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, telling them he knew they had gone to Olive Garden in Sioux City the night before. The woman again told Dunn not to contact her.

On Sunday, the complaint said, Dunn contacted the woman’s mother, telling her she had cheated on him and her new boyfriend had a criminal history and was on probation.

The woman contacted Hinton police on Monday and said she was afraid of Dunn. She told authorities Dunn told her he had Hinton police following her boyfriend. She also told police Dunn was armed at all times and had threatened suicide twice in the past. Hinton sought DCI assistance to investigate the woman’s complaint on Monday, and the investigation is ongoing, the DCI said in a news release.

On Thursday morning, a judge issued a no contact order prohibiting Dunn from contacting the woman.

Dunn was hired as Kingsley’s police chief on Feb. 1, 2022, after previously serving as a reserve officer, Bohle said.

Bohle said he had never received any complaints from Kingsley residents about Dunn’s performance. With Dunn now on leave, Kingsley is left with one full-time officer and a reserve officer on duty. Bohle said he’s spoken with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office to help cover the town, and other reserve officers also will fill in.

Dunn is the second Kingsley police chief to run into trouble with the law in recent years.

Joseph Hoover was arrested in July 2019 on a domestic abuse charge and later resigned. He pleaded guilty in June 2020 to one count of domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor, and received a deferred judgment and was placed on probation.