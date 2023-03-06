KINGSLEY, Iowa — The police chief of Kingsley faces more than a dozen charges of illegally using his position to access information about his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, in addition to stalking them both.

A trial information filed Monday in Plymouth County District Court charges James Dunn, 54, with 14 counts of unauthorized access to or dissemination of intelligence data, three counts of misconduct in office and two counts of stalking. The charges are a mix of Class D felonies and aggravated and serious misdemeanors.

Dunn's arraignment was scheduled for March 20.

He was arrested Feb. 15 by Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents who had been notified by Hinton, Iowa, police of complaints that Dunn had been following the woman and her boyfriend.

Dunn is accused of using Kingsley Police Department computers several times from November through February to search law enforcement data bases for information about his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend and the boyfriend's roommate.

According to court documents, Dunn and the woman broke up in November, and when he learned she was seeing another man in Hinton, he began following or searching for her, prompting her to tell him not to contact her.

On Feb. 6, court documents said, Dunn left an anonymous letter that included descriptions of his sex life with the woman taped to her boyfriend’s front door. He also described watching his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, telling them he knew they had gone to Olive Garden in Sioux City the night before. The woman again told Dunn not to contact her.

Dunn later told the woman’s mother she had cheated on him and her new boyfriend had a criminal history and was on probation.

The woman contacted Hinton police, telling them she was afraid of Dunn and that he was armed at all times.

Dunn had served as Kingsley's police chief since, Feb. 1, 2022, after previously serving as a reserve officer. He was placed on administrative leave after his arrest. Kingsley mayor Rick Bohle on Monday did not return a message seeking an update on Dunn's status with the city.