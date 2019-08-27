LE MARS, Iowa -- The Kingsley, Iowa, police chief has pleaded not guilty to domestic abuse.
Joseph Hoover, 51, filed his written plea Monday in Plymouth County District Court to one count of domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor. Hoover waived his right to a speedy trial within 90 days. A trial date has yet to be set.
Hoover was arrested July 19 after the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a possible case of domestic abuse in a Kingsley home at about 6:30 a.m. that day. After arriving at the residence, deputies found a female victim with several injuries to her face and neck, according to court documents.
