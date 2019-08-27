{{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Kingsley, Iowa, police chief has pleaded not guilty to domestic abuse.

Joseph Hoover, 51, filed his written plea Monday in Plymouth County District Court to one count of domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor. Hoover waived his right to a speedy trial within 90 days. A trial date has yet to be set.

Hoover was arrested July 19 after the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a possible case of domestic abuse in a Kingsley home at about 6:30 a.m. that day. After arriving at the residence, deputies found a female victim with several injuries to her face and neck, according to court documents.

The woman told deputies that Hoover had struck her with his forearm and shoulder, court documents said.

Hoover was suspended with pay shortly after his arrest and he remains on leave, Kingsley Mayor Rick Bohle said.

Former Kingsley Police Chief Dan Kremer continues to serve as police chief in Hoover's absence.

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+19 
+19 
Daniel R. Alfaro
+19 
+19 
Christopher Jacob Bauer
+19 
+19 
Richard Robert Cote
+19 
+19 
Julio Lopez Cross
+19 
+19 
Carvell Seaman England

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments