Knapp, 84-year-old Le Mars man, sentenced to life in prison for shooting stepson

LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's sentence for fatally shooting his stepson already was dictated by state law, leaving little for anyone to say when the Merrill, Iowa, man appeared in court Friday.

Lawyers made brief statements: Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond asking for consecutive, or back-to-back, sentences for the five crimes a jury had found Knapp guilty of; public defender Wendy Samuelson requesting the sentences be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Knapp himself declined to say anything when given the opportunity.

So to no one's surprise, District Judge James Daane gave Knapp the mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for first-degree murder for the May 11, 2020, shooting death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek in their rural Merrill home.

The Plymouth County jury on Sept. 13 also found Knapp, 84, guilty of willful injury for the shooting, plus willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault for beating his wife, Darlene Knapp, just before the shooting. Knapp was found not guilty of a third count of domestic abuse assault.

Daane ordered the 10-year sentence for willful injury for the shooting to be served concurrent with the life sentence. The three sentences related to assaulting his wife were ordered served concurrently for a total of five years, but consecutive to the life sentence.

Knapp will be transported from the Plymouth County Jail, where he's been housed for much of the time since the shooting, to the Iowa Department of Corrections' facility in Oakdale.

Darlene Knapp testified at trial that her husband was upset with Juzek that morning, blaming him for knocking over a birdbath in their yard. His anger simmered and then boiled over when Darlene Knapp brought some water to Knapp. Without warning, Darlene Knapp testified, her husband punched her in the face, then struck her with a wooden exercise bar, breaking her left hand.

Darlene Knapp fled the room and called 911 after Juzek came to the door and closed it, holding it shut so Tom Knapp couldn't pursue her. Knapp grabbed a 20-gauge shotgun he kept in his room and shot Juzek through the door, striking him in the abdomen. Juzek staggered into the living room and collapsed on the floor. Knapp came out of his bedroom, walked up to Juzek and shot him a second time in the chest while Darlene Knapp watched.

Samuelson had urged jurors to find Knapp guilty of voluntary manslaughter, which carries a 10-year prison sentence, rather than first-degree murder. She said the shooting was a snap decision resulting from Knapp being suddenly provoked by Darlene Knapp and Juzek. Knapp told investigators both had attacked him.

At trial, Raymond played recordings of Tom Knapp's interviews with authorities in which he used numerous profanities to describe Juzek and told them Juzek had intentionally aggravated him for years.