Knapp accused of shooting stepson after morning filled with frustration, anger

LE MARS, Iowa — After a morning of increasing frustration and anger, Thomas Knapp had finally had enough.

His bedroom door held shut by Kevin Juzek, Knapp grabbed his 20-gauge shotgun, firing a slug through the door and into Juzek's abdomen. After Juzek collapsed to the living room floor on the other side of the door, Knapp emerged from his room and fired a shot from point-blank range into Juzek's chest, Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond told jurors Wednesday during his opening statement in Knapp's murder trial.

"He took that last breath just steps away from his mother," Raymond said.

Thomas Knapp murder trial

Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond gives his opening statement Wednesday to jurors in the Thomas Knapp murder trial in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars, Iowa. Knapp is charged with first-degree murder for the May 11, 2020, shooting death of his stepson, Kevin Juzek, at their Merrill, Iowa, home.

Knapp showed no remorse hours later, Raymond said, when, while being booked into the Plymouth County Jail, he told a jailer: "I just shot the rottenest son of a bitch that ever lived. I should be given a reward."

Knapp, 84, has pleaded not guilty in Plymouth County District Court of first-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11, 2020, shooting of Juzek, 51, at approximately 11:45 a.m. inside their rural Merrill, Iowa, home. Knapp also is charged with willful injury and domestic assault for striking and injuring his wife, Darlene, prior to the shooting. If found guilty of first-degree murder, Knapp would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

In her brief statement to jurors, public defender Wendy Samuelson, of the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit, said there's no doubt the family had a difficult history, but she urged jurors not to make up their minds after hearing only Raymond's version of the events leading up to the shooting. Evidence will show Knapp's actions were justified and he was acting in self-defense.

"You will determine they were reasonable for a man who was attacked," Samuelson said.

No witnesses were called Wednesday afternoon after opening statements were finished. Raymond will begin presenting evidence at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Raymond told jurors Knapp never liked Juzek much and didn't like sharing a home with him. On the morning of the shooting, Knapp became upset after seeing a birdbath in his yard had been knocked over, likely by raccoons. Knapp accused Juzek of doing it just to annoy him and retired to his bedroom after breakfast.

Thomas Knapp murder trial

Public defender Wendy Samuelson helps Thomas Knapp put on headphones before opening arguments Wednesday in his murder trial at the Plymouth County Courthouse in Le Mars, Iowa. Knapp is charged with first-degree murder for the May 11, 2020, shooting death of his stepson, Kevin Juzek, at their Merrill, Iowa, home.

Later in the morning, Raymond said, Darlene Knapp took a glass of water to Thomas Knapp, who was still upset, especially when she stood up for Juzek, her son from a previous marriage. He punched her several times in the head and face, Raymond said, then began striking her with a stick similar to a broomstick, breaking her wrist as she tried to shield herself from the blows.

Darlene Knapp ducked out of the room to call 911, and Juzek pulled Thomas Knapp's door shut and held it, prohibiting Knapp from pursuing his mother.

"(Thomas) was stuck in that room, mad at Darlene, mad at Kevin, and, by god, he wasn't going to stay in that room all day," Raymond said.

After shooting through the door, exiting his bedroom and shooting Juzek a second time, Raymond said Knapp planned to kill Darlene, too, but she was able to escape from the house while still on the phone with 911 dispatchers.

Knapp's case has been delayed several times because of Knapp's mental condition. He was declared incompetent to stand trial in August 2021, but after months of treatment, a psychiatrist determined Knapp had been exaggerating his mental limitations and was fit for trial.

Also hard of hearing, Knapp is being aided with headphones plugged into the courtroom's audio system. He also has an electronic tablet on which a real-time written transcript of court proceedings allows him to read what attorneys, the judge and witnesses are saying.

+4 
Thomas Knapp mugshot

Knapp
