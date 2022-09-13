Knapp found guilty of murder in stepson's shooting

LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's attorney conceded in her closing argument to jurors that there was no doubt Knapp shot and killed Kevin Juzek, but his actions amounted to manslaughter, not murder.

Jurors had no doubt Knapp acted with malice and premeditation, elements necessary to find him guilty of first-degree murder for the May 11, 2020, shooting in their rural Merrill, Iowa, home.

The jury needed less than two hours Tuesday afternoon to find Knapp guilty of murder and willful injury for the shooting, plus willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault for beating his wife, Darlene Knapp, just before the shooting. Knapp was found not guilty of a third count of domestic abuse assault.

Knapp, 84, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for his murder conviction. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 7 in Plymouth County District Court.

Knapp shot Juzek, his 51-year-old stepson, through his bedroom door with a 20-gauge shotgun while Juzek held it closed from the other side. The shot struck Juzek in the abdomen, causing him to stagger into the living room and collapse on the floor. Knapp then walked up to him and fired a second shot into his chest from close range while Darlene Knapp watched.

"He had a lot of choices, and he had time to make those decisions," Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond said during his closing arguments. "The choice the defendant makes is he deliberately points a gun at his chest, pulls the trigger and shoots Kevin Juzek, who was laying helplessly on the floor. He did so with malice, premeditation and with the deliberate intent to take Mr. Juzek's life."

Raymond declined to comment on the verdict.

Public defender Wendy Samuelson urged jurors to find Knapp guilty of voluntary manslaughter, which carries a 10-year prison sentence, rather than first-degree murder, saying the shooting was a snap decision resulting from Knapp being suddenly provoked by Darlene Knapp and Juzek, both of whom Knapp said during questioning had attacked him.

"Tom's statements to law enforcement don't show premeditation, they show the continuous influence of serious provocation," Samuelson said.

Rather than having a premeditated intent to kill Juzek, Knapp acted with "sudden, violent, irresistible passion resulting from serious provocation," a main element in a voluntary manslaughter charge.

"What the state's evidence has shown here is an argument that escalated ... he just snapped," Samuelson said.

Samuelson declined to comment before leaving the courthouse.

Knapp was upset with Juzek that morning, blaming him for knocking over a birdbath in the yard. That anger boiled over when Darlene Knapp brought some water to Knapp. Without warning, Darlene Knapp testified, her husband began punching her in the face, then striking her with a wooden exercise bar, breaking her left hand. When Juzek came to the bedroom, Darlene Knapp ducked under Tom Knapp to leave the room and called 911. Juzek held Knapp's bedroom door shut so he couldn't pursue her. Knapp then shot Juzek through the door and followed him into the living room before firing the second shot.

Knapp later told investigators Darlene Knapp had come to his room, told him she wanted a divorce and he'd have to leave, then threatened him with the exercise bar. He also said Juzek came to Darlene's aid, screaming at him and attacking him.

During a day and a half of evidence and witness testimony, jurors heard recordings in which Knapp used numerous profanities to describe Juzek and told law enforcement officers Juzek had intentionally aggravated him for years, staring at him, putting his coat on Knapp's chair and using some type of electronic device to keep him awake at night.

"He's been bugging me for years. A guy can only take so much," Knapp said in one of those recordings.

On the day of the shooting, Knapp decided he'd had enough, Raymond said. While being blocked inside his bedroom by Juzek, Knapp could have chosen other non-lethal means of dealing with the situation. Instead, he chose to shoot through the door in an area Juzek likely would be standing, then follow him to shoot him again.

"He hated Kevin Juzek. He bugged him for years and he'd had enough of him," Raymond said. "He acted with malice that day. ... He did it out of some actual hatred."