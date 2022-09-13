Knapp jury asked to choose between murder, manslaughter

LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's attorney conceded there is no doubt her client shot and killed Kevin Juzek.

The question jurors must decide is whether the shooting was premeditated or a snap decision sparked by the events that morning on May 11, 2020, at their rural Merrill, Iowa, home.

Prosecutors obviously believe it was premeditated, charging Knapp with first-degree murder for shooting through his bedroom door with a 20-gauge shotgun while Juzek held it closed from the other side. The shot struck Juzek in the abdomen, causing him to stagger into the living room and collapse on the floor. Knapp then walked up to him and fired a second shot into his chest from close range.

"He had a lot of choices and he had time to make those decisions," Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond said during closing arguments Tuesday morning. "The choice the defendant makes is he deliberately points a gun at his chest, pulls the trigger and shoots Kevin Juzek, who was laying helplessly on the floor. He did so with malice, premeditation and with the deliberate intent to take Mr. Juzek's life."

Knapp, 84, has pleaded not guilty in Plymouth County District Court of first-degree murder and willful injury for shooting Juzek, 51. Knapp also is charged with willful injury and three counts of domestic abuse assault for striking and injuring his wife, Darlene Knapp, prior to the shooting.

Jurors began their deliberations shortly after noon.

Public defender Wendy Samuelson urged jurors to find Knapp guilty of voluntary manslaughter, which carries a 10-year prison sentence, rather than first-degree murder and its mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

She wasn't going to argue that Knapp didn't shoot Juzek, but she said Raymond had failed to show Knapp acted with malice and premeditation, elements required for a murder conviction. Instead, as the elements for a conviction of voluntary manslaughter spell out, Knapp acted with "sudden, violent, irresistible passion resulting from serious provocation."

"What the state's evidence has shown here is an argument that escalated ... he just snapped," Samuelson said.

Samuelson and Raymond both recounted the events of that morning: Knapp was upset about a birdbath knocked over in the yard, blaming Juzek for it. After setting it back up, Knapp returned inside and, angry, went to his bedroom. When Darlene Knapp took some water to his bathroom and turned to his bedroom door, he attacked her without warning, she had testified, punching her in the face and striking her with a wooden stick, breaking her left hand.

Knapp told authorities he was provoked by his wife, who he said told him she wanted a divorce and wanted him out of the house, then threatened him with the stick.

Responding to the fight between Knapp and his mother, Juzek came to the bedroom door and held it shut so Knapp could not pursue her as she went to call 911. The events provoked Knapp to take the sudden action to shoot Juzek, Samuelson said, proven by the fact he was still agitated when telling authorities about the years of aggravation he'd endured from Juzek.

"Tom's statements to law enforcement don't show premeditation, they show the continuous influence of serious provocation," Samuelson said.

Raymond argued Knapp had finally had enough after years of simmering hatred for his stepson. Knapp told authorities after the shooting Juzek would purposely aggravate him by staring at him and putting his coat on Knapp's chair, among other things.

"He's been bugging me for years. A guy can only take so much," Knapp told an investigator hours after the shooting while continually referring to Juzek with profane names.

"He hated Kevin Juzek. He bugged him for years and he'd had enough of him," Raymond said. "He acted with malice that day. ... He did it out of some actual hatred."