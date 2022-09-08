Knapp's wife feared she'd also be shot

LE MARS, Iowa — Over and over, Darlene Knapp pleaded with a 911 dispatcher to send help quickly to her home.

Her husband, Tom Knapp, had beaten her, she said, and was threatening her son, Kevin Juzek, who was holding a door shut so Knapp couldn't exit his bedroom.

A shot was fired.

"He shot my son! Get an ambulance out here!" Darlene Knapp yelled in a recording of the 911 call played for jurors Thursday morning during the first day of evidence in Tom Knapp's trial for the fatal shooting of Juzek.

Knapp, 84, has pleaded not guilty in Plymouth County District Court of first-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11, 2020, shooting of Juzek, 51, inside their rural Merrill, Iowa, home. Knapp also is charged with willful injury and domestic assault for striking and injuring his wife prior to the shooting. If found guilty of first-degree murder, Knapp would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Knapp is accused of shooting Juzek with a 20-gauge shotgun through his bedroom door, striking him in the abdomen, then walking up to Juzek, who was lying on the living room floor, and firing a second shot from point-blank range into his chest.

Maybe two minutes after calling 911, a fearful Darlene Knapp called a second time from outside the home, desperately asking for officers to be sent to pick up her husband.

"I don't want him here anymore. He's already shot my son," she said in the recorded call. "I'm so scared for my son, and I know he's going to shoot me now."

Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond said in his opening statement to jurors that Tom Knapp had been upset since early that morning and was angry with Juzek, whom Knapp claimed had knocked over a birdbath in their yard to annoy him. Knapp stewed about it all morning until the alleged assault of his wife and shooting of Juzek.

Knapp's lawyers say the shooting was justified and Knapp was acting in self-defense.

By the time law enforcement officers arrived and entered the house, Juzek was dead.

Le Mars Police Department Senior Officer Jeff Kramer, who also is a paramedic, checked for a pulse and didn't find one. He said he observed a gaping wound in Juzek's abdomen.

While searching the house, officers observed what appeared to be a bullet hole through the door to Knapp's bedroom. A spent shell casing was found near Juzek's body in the living room. A second empty casing was found on the bedroom floor behind the bed's headboard during a second search the following day. Blood spatter and human tissue were found on a door across the hall from Knapp's bedroom.

Officers also seized a semi-automatic Remington shotgun from Knapp's bedroom. Plymouth County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Rick Singer said the gun and shell casings were sent to the state crime lab, where tests determined the shells were fired by the gun taken from the house.