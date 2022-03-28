Lake City woman charged in burglary spree pleads not guilty

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A woman charged with a string of burglaries from Sac County homes has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges.

Kennedie Ford, 26, of Lake City, Iowa, entered her written plea Friday in Sac County District Court to three counts of third-degree burglary and single counts of first-degree theft, second-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and first-degree criminal mischief.

Ford is suspected of committing the burglaries during a three-month period beginning on Dec. 1 in rural Carnarvon and Lake View. She is charged with removing copper wiring and pipes, causing $70,000 in damage, from one of the homes. An estimated $8,000 in property, including numerous household items, a bicycle and trailer and frozen meat, also is known to have been stolen.

Authorities recovered some of the stolen property when searching Ford's house after her March 4 arrest.

Two weeks after her arrest, Ford was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft in connection with the burglary of a rural Early, Iowa, home. According to court documents, authorities searching Green's vehicle found items that had been taken from the house. A motorcycle also was reported stolen from the home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.