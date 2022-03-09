Lake City woman charged with string of burglaries

SAC CITY, Iowa -- Sac County authorities have arrested a woman suspected of committing a string of burglaries and causing $70,000 in damage when removing copper wiring and pipes from one of the homes.

The Sac County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Lake View and Sac City police departments, on Friday served a search warrant on a home in the 100 block of North Lake Street in Lake View, where they located items that had been reported stolen in at least three separate burglaries from homes in rural Sac County.

Officers arrested Kennedie Ford, 26, of Lake City, Iowa, at the home and booked her into the Sac County Jail on charges of ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, fifth-degree theft and three counts of third-degree burglary. She is being held on a $55,300 bond.

According to court documents, the burglaries took place during a three-month period beginning on Dec. 1 in rural Carnarvon and Lake View. An estimated $8,000 in property, including numerous household items, a bicycle and trailer and frozen meat, is known to have been stolen in addition to the damage done to the house from which copper was stolen. In addition to some of the stolen property, drug paraphernalia also was found when officers searched the Lake View house.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected to be filed, Sac County Sheriff Ken McMcClure said in a news release.

