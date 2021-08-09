Lake Park homicide suspects charged with murder, theft

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Two suspects in the December death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman have been formally charged with murder and theft.

Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor on Friday filed trial information documents charging both Allison Decker and Justice Berntson with first-degree murder, second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit second-degree theft.

Decker, 26, and Berntson, 24, both listed in court documents as having no permanent address, are scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 23 in Dickinson County District Court. Both remain in custody in the Dickinson County Jail on $1 million bonds.

They are accused of killing 25-year-old Angel Bastman, whose body was found Dec. 22 at her home at 104 Maple Ave. According to court documents, Bastman was killed at approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 21. Her body was discovered the following day.

Authorities have declined to comment on the cause of death.

The trial information documents provided no details of Bastman's death, saying only that it was premeditated. Berntson and Decker conspired to commit a theft and took possession of property valued at $1,500-$10,000, the trial information said.