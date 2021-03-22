Lake Park man charged with vehicular homicide

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Lake Park, Iowa, man faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with a July utility vehicle rollover in which a woman was killed.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher Bosma, 48, Friday on charges of vehicular homicide – intoxication, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and vehicular homicide – reckless driving, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence.

According to a complaint filed in Osceola County District Court, Bosma was participating in a UTV poker ride that involved bar hopping in several towns on July 18. Bosma told authorities he had begun drinking at 11:30 a.m. and had had eight or nine drinks during the day.

Bosma was eastbound on a Polaris Ranger on Ed Winkel Memorial Trail west of Harris, Iowa, at about 4:15 p.m., when he turned onto Warbler Avenue, accelerated quickly and lost control of the vehicle, swerving from side to side before the rear tires dropped off the road edge. Bosma's passenger, Kelsie Sturm, was thrown from the vehicle, which tipped over on top of her.

Strum, 34, of Lake Park, was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

A blood sample taken nearly three hours after the accident showed Bosma's blood-alcohol concentration was 0.165%. The state crime lab estimates his BAC at the time of the accident was between 0.19% and 0.22%. Iowa's legal limit is 0.08%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.