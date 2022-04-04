Lake Park man enters guilty plea in vehicular homicide case

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Lake Park, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty of vehicular homicide in connection with a 2020 utility vehicle rollover in which a woman was killed.

Christopher Bosma, 49, entered a written plea Monday in Osceola County District Court to vehicular homicide – reckless driving.

According to court documents, Osceola County Attorney Nolan McGowan will recommend that Bosma be sentenced to 10 years in prison, one of the terms of a plea agreement. Bosma also will be ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of Kelsie Sturm, who was killed in the July 18, 2020, incident.

A charge of vehicular homicide – intoxication will be dismissed.

Bosma was arrested in March 2021, eight months after the rollover. According to court documents, Bosma was intoxicated while participating in a UTV poker ride that involved bar hopping in several towns.

Bosma was driving a Polaris Ranger on a trail west of Harris, Iowa, at about 4:15 p.m., when he turned onto another road and lost control of the vehicle. Sturm, 34, of Lake Park, was thrown from the vehicle, which tipped over on top of her. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

A blood sample taken nearly three hours after the accident showed Bosma's blood-alcohol concentration was 0.165%. The state crime lab estimates his BAC at the time of the accident was between 0.19% and 0.22%. Iowa's legal limit is 0.08%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.